“Foolish people” — Medikal bans TV3 from playing his music

Rapper Medikal has taken a firm stand against Ghanaian television network TV3, calling on the station to stop airing his music across all its platforms.

His demand comes in the wake of a controversial discussion on one of TV3’s programs, during which a guest reportedly claimed that rapper Sarkodie’s career was over. The comment has sparked backlash from fans and artists alike, with many considering it a disrespectful jab at one of Ghana’s most celebrated musical figures.

Taking to his X account, Medikal voiced his anger, criticizing the station for allowing such remarks to air unchecked. He described the comment as an insult to Sarkodie and the legacy he has built within Ghana’s music industry.

Medikal did not mince words in his post, using strong language to denounce the network’s actions and making it clear that, effective immediately, he does not want his music played on any of TV3’s platforms.