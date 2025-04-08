ModernGhana logo
King Paluta was Ghana’s biggest musical force in 2024 — MC Portfolio

TUE, 08 APR 2025

Ghanaian Master of Ceremony and entertainment pundit, MC Portfolio, has declared that King Paluta mattered most to Ghanaians both home and abroad in the year under review.

According to him, the rapper’s cultural and musical dominance throughout 2024 makes him the clear choice for the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV, MC Portfolio stated that Paluta’s influence extended far beyond just hit songs.

He argued that the award should have been reduced to a Yes or No vote on King Paluta rather than placing him in competition with other acts.

“If we had ample time, I’d explain why this year’s Artiste of the Year should be a Yes or No. Not everyone frequents the diaspora five times a year without tiring audiences. But Paluta has done that and more. He mattered most to Ghanaians home and abroad,” he said.

“This year, top of mind, no one has influenced the ecosystem like Paluta. At a point, it felt like Ghana belonged to one person,” he added.

MC Portfolio, who championed Stonebwoy’s bid for the top award in 2024, praised Paluta’s unmatched dominance, highlighting how the rapper began the year with a massive hit and outshined himself with follow-up releases.

“It’s rare to see one artist start the year with the biggest song, come back mid-year to unseat himself, and end the year with another monster hit. ‘Aseda’ wasn’t just a hit; it became a movement. And then came ‘Makoma’ — he’s delivered consistently,” he said.

