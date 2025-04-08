26th TGMAs Artiste of the Year should’ve been a Yes or No vote on King Paluta — MC Portfolio

Ghanaian Master of Ceremony and entertainment pundit, MC Portfolio, has made a strong case for King Paluta to win the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

He argued that the rapper’s impact on the music industry throughout 2024 has been unmatched.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV, MC Portfolio stated that the award should have been reduced to a Yes or No vote on King Paluta rather than placing him in competition with other acts.

“The Artiste of the Year category should be a Yes or No vote on King Paluta. I don’t understand why we are pairing him with others. This year, top of mind, no one has influenced the ecosystem like Paluta. At a point, it felt like Ghana belonged to one person,” he said.

MC Portfolio, who championed Stonebwoy’s bid for the top award in 2024, acknowledged King Paluta’s dominance, highlighting how the rapper started the year with the biggest song and went on to outdo himself with even bigger hits.

“It’s rare to see one artist start the year with the biggest song, come back mid-year to unseat himself, and end the year with another monster hit. ‘Aseda’ wasn’t just a hit; it became a movement. And then came ‘Makoma’ — he’s delivered consistently,” he said.

He also touched on King Paluta’s influence in propelling other artistes to prominence.

“Last time, I saw Grandfather emotionally crying on a show because he never imagined getting a TGMAs nomination so soon. He even said if Paluta’s verse was a human being, he’d frame it on a wall. That verse gave him three robust placements in this year’s scheme,” he recounted.

MC Portfolio praised Paluta’s contributions to collaborations and albums, noting that his presence elevated every record he featured on.