ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

26th TGMAs Artiste of the Year should’ve been a Yes or No vote on King Paluta — MC Portfolio

Exclusive News 26th TGMAs Artiste of the Year should’ve been a Yes or No vote on King Paluta — MC Portfolio
TUE, 08 APR 2025

Ghanaian Master of Ceremony and entertainment pundit, MC Portfolio, has made a strong case for King Paluta to win the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

He argued that the rapper’s impact on the music industry throughout 2024 has been unmatched.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV, MC Portfolio stated that the award should have been reduced to a Yes or No vote on King Paluta rather than placing him in competition with other acts.

“The Artiste of the Year category should be a Yes or No vote on King Paluta. I don’t understand why we are pairing him with others. This year, top of mind, no one has influenced the ecosystem like Paluta. At a point, it felt like Ghana belonged to one person,” he said.

MC Portfolio, who championed Stonebwoy’s bid for the top award in 2024, acknowledged King Paluta’s dominance, highlighting how the rapper started the year with the biggest song and went on to outdo himself with even bigger hits.

“It’s rare to see one artist start the year with the biggest song, come back mid-year to unseat himself, and end the year with another monster hit. ‘Aseda’ wasn’t just a hit; it became a movement. And then came ‘Makoma’ — he’s delivered consistently,” he said.

He also touched on King Paluta’s influence in propelling other artistes to prominence.

“Last time, I saw Grandfather emotionally crying on a show because he never imagined getting a TGMAs nomination so soon. He even said if Paluta’s verse was a human being, he’d frame it on a wall. That verse gave him three robust placements in this year’s scheme,” he recounted.

MC Portfolio praised Paluta’s contributions to collaborations and albums, noting that his presence elevated every record he featured on.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Czech President Petr Pavel arrives in Ghana for historic 3-day State Visit Czech President Petr Pavel arrives in Ghana for historic 3-day State Visit

6 minutes ago

Poultry farmers call on govt to implement ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ programme Poultry farmers call on gov't to implement ‘Nkoko Nkitinkiti’ programme

6 minutes ago

Mahama govt seeking partners to launch national airline – Transport Minister Mahama govt seeking partners to launch national airline – Transport Minister

22 minutes ago

Medikal “Foolish people” — Medikal bans TV3 from playing his music

2 hours ago

NDC never said Russia-Ukraine war didn’t negatively impact Ghana’s economy — Murtala Mohammed NDC never said Russia-Ukraine war didn’t negatively impact Ghana’s economy — Mur...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon Unauthorized structures on waterways to be demolished – NADMO

2 hours ago

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe Transport fares will be kept for some time before any adjustments — Minister

2 hours ago

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convener of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey President Mahama’s decision to amend and not repeal LI 2462 as promised surprisi...

3 hours ago

April 8: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average April 8: Cedi trades at GHS16.05 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.84 on average

3 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MILLS Institute Mahama’s suspension of post-retirement contracts excellent — Koku Anyidoho

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line