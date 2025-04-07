My parents got angry when they realized I was doing music — OliveTheBoy

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Joel Ofori Bonsu, known by the stage name OliveTheBoy, says his decision to pursue music initially met strong resistance from his parents.

The son of a pastor and a teacher, OliveTheBoy revealed that tensions rose when he released a promo for his debut single without informing them.

Speaking on The Delay Show hosted by media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, the Goodsin hitmaker recounted how his mother reacted when she found out about the release.

“She called me the day before the release, asking why I was putting out a song without telling them. She said if I didn’t take the promos down, she was going to have me arrested,” he recalled.

“My dad also called me, talking a lot about me being a pastor’s son. It was a whole lot. But sometimes, the mother actually has the power, so I managed to talk to my mum and she also talked to my dad,” he added.

The young artiste further revealed that during that period, his parents believed he was focused on his studies at the University of Ghana, when in fact, he was spending time in the studio recording music.

“I just hit up my producer. We went to the studio a few weeks after I got to campus and started recording. So all along, they thought I was in school,” he said.