ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My parents got angry when they realized I was doing music — OliveTheBoy

Exclusive News Ghanaian Afrobeats singer and songwriter OliveTheBoy
MON, 07 APR 2025
Ghanaian Afrobeats singer and songwriter OliveTheBoy

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Joel Ofori Bonsu, known by the stage name OliveTheBoy, says his decision to pursue music initially met strong resistance from his parents.

The son of a pastor and a teacher, OliveTheBoy revealed that tensions rose when he released a promo for his debut single without informing them.

Speaking on The Delay Show hosted by media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, the Goodsin hitmaker recounted how his mother reacted when she found out about the release.

“She called me the day before the release, asking why I was putting out a song without telling them. She said if I didn’t take the promos down, she was going to have me arrested,” he recalled.

“My dad also called me, talking a lot about me being a pastor’s son. It was a whole lot. But sometimes, the mother actually has the power, so I managed to talk to my mum and she also talked to my dad,” he added.

The young artiste further revealed that during that period, his parents believed he was focused on his studies at the University of Ghana, when in fact, he was spending time in the studio recording music.

“I just hit up my producer. We went to the studio a few weeks after I got to campus and started recording. So all along, they thought I was in school,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Trumps 10% tariff not targeted at Ghana – US Ambassador Palmer clarifies Trump's 10% tariff not targeted at Ghana – US Ambassador Palmer clarifies

1 hour ago

Chief Justice Torkornoo submits written response to President Mahama over her removal Chief Justice Torkornoo submits written response to President Mahama over her re...

2 hours ago

The Editor of Current Issues newspaper, Mr. Prosper Agbenyega Current Issues newspaper editor's meeting with National Security over classified...

2 hours ago

Nigerian Businessman Benedict Peters Fugitive Nigerian Businessman Benedict Peters arrest sparks jubilation as reside...

2 hours ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central NDC promised heaven but in just 3 months, we can sense suffering — Kennedy Agyap...

2 hours ago

We’ll keep engaging US to mitigate effect of 10% tariff on Ghana — Foreign Affairs Ministry We’ll keep engaging US to mitigate effect of 10% tariff on Ghana — Foreign Affai...

2 hours ago

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer 10% tariff not to target Ghana but address trade imbalances — US Ambassador 

3 hours ago

National Security arrests Nigerian businessman near Jubilee House for blocking apartment entrance National Security arrests Nigerian businessman near Jubilee House for blocking a...

3 hours ago

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor denies alleged tribal remarks against Northerners

4 hours ago

Ghanaians will remember Akufo-Addo, just as they remember Kwame Nkrumah — Afenyo-Markin Ghanaians will remember Akufo-Addo, just as they remember Kwame Nkrumah — Afenyo...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line