Shatta Wale is now a content creator, award organizer — Sally Mann

FRI, 22 NOV 2024

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Sally Mann, says Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is now a content creator and an award organizer, rather than a thriving musician.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, Sally claimed the once-dominant dancehall artist has shifted focus to activities that do little to advance his music career.

“Shatta Wale is not a content creator. He comes live to create content for us,” she stated.

She suggested that these ventures reflect a lack of meaningful projects in his music career.

Sally also pointed out Shatta Wale’s involvement in distributing awards to supporters of his brand, calling it a distraction.

“He’s an award organizer now. He gives awards to people that are trying to push his brand,” she said.

“That’s what I mean by SAFA awards… He actually gave some girl money for being the champion for the dance of SAFA — 2000 Ghana cedis and an iPhone,” she added.

