‘Shatta Wale on a pension bench; nothing is working in his career’ — Sally Mann

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Sally Mann has once again criticized Shatta Wale, asserting that the self-proclaimed dancehall king is now literally on a “pension bench.”

According to Sally, Shatta Wale appears to be losing relevance, with no significant achievements to show in recent years.

“There’s nothing really going for him. He’s on the pension bench. So he has a lot of time on his hands,” she said.

The controversial pundit clarified that her use of the term “pension” doesn’t imply retirement but reflects a lack of competitive edge in the music industry.

“When I say pension, it doesn’t mean that the person has really retired. It means that there is nothing much going on for the person,” she explained.

She criticized Shatta Wale’s approach to the industry, particularly his self-imposed distance from the structures that promote artists.

“Shatta has always said that he be an industry boy,” she noted. “If you’re not an industry boy, why do you expect the industry to push you?”

Sally further condemned Shatta Wale’s claim of being able to end the careers of artists who try to criticise or advice him.

“If you have the ability to kill somebody’s career, bring your career up,” she retorted.