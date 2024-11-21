Lucille King crowned Queen of Miss Malaika Ghana 2024

The Miss Malaika Ghana 2024 pageant came to a spectacular end on Saturday, November 16th at the Palms Convention Center in Accra.

After weeks of competition, 25-year-old Lucille Naakwaley King was crowned the winner in a dazzling finale that showcased beauty, talent, and female empowerment. Let's take a deeper look at this prestigious event and its newly crowned queen.

The glittering finale kicked off with co-host Bliss King introducing the top 10 contestants who came out in a spectacular display of cars by The Dream Collection, who ushered the ladies to the event in luxury cars, received on the red carpet amidst funfair and ultimately a grand entry unto the stage.

The ladies had a chance to showcase their poise and personality in a one-on-one conversation with the host, Regina Van-Helvert. Based on votes accumulated leading up to the event, the field was then narrowed to the top 5 finalists: Marie. Delphine, Lucille, Cherise and Whitney.

In one of the most impactful segments of the night, the top 5 finalists delivered individual speeches on who their role model is, by highlighting their key achievements and how their journey inspires them on their path to becoming the women they aspire to be.

This portion gave insight into the contestants' values, passions, and visions for creating positive change.

Lucille King chose Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao as her role model - an activist, diplomat, entrepreneur and founder of medical clinics. In her impassioned speech, Lucille praised Dr. Chihombori-Quao's many accomplishments, saying: "I want to say a big thank you, Dr Chihombori-Quoa. Thank you for proving that a woman can be many things at once. And for not only empowering me by what you say, but by what you do and who you are as a strong, female Pan-African advocate." This choice of role model highlighted Lucille's own ambitions to be a multi-faceted leader and champion for women's empowerment across Africa.

The Judging Panel

Selecting a winner from such an accomplished group of finalists was no easy task. The Miss Malaika Ghana 2024 judging panel consisted of respected figures from entertainment, business, and pageantry: Ama O. Sarpong - Miss Malaika 2010 winner, now an oil and gas professional, Trudy Arnold - Miss Malaika 2009 runner-up, now CEO of Studio 7, Chris Attoh - Actor, television presenter, producer and film director and Kojo Soboh - CEO and founder of EMY Africa and Carbon AV. This diverse panel brought expertise from various fields to evaluate the contestants on beauty, intelligence, talent, and potential for impact.

Crowning the Queen

The final segment of the night was what many termed ‘the make or break’ point for the top 5 delegates. Where they were put on the spot and asked questions by the judges pertaining to their individual speeches. A few minutes after the final delegate said ‘thank you for the question’ and proceeded with her response, the judges made the final and ultimate decision which answered the lingering question of ‘Who wins what’?

20-year-old Cherise Nana Ama was announced second runner up and 24-year-old Fiakegbe Marie Juniore was called as the first runner up. Then came the big moment - Lucille Naakwaley King was crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2024! As the audience erupted in cheers, Lucille gracefully accepted the crown and began her reign as the newest ambassador for the Miss Malaika Ghana brand.

The evening also featured a talent competition among three finalists selected during pre-judging: Lucille, Nakiya, and Marie. This segment allowed the ladies to showcase skills beyond beauty and public speaking. Lucille wowed the crowd with an energetic salsa dance routine. Her precise footwork, fluid hand movements, and magnetic stage presence earned her the title of Miss Talent, as determined by the judges. This additional award highlighted Lucille's well-rounded abilities and star power.

Between competition segments, the audience was treated to spectacular musical performances from some of Ghana's top artists: Camidoh, Olivetheboy, LalixLola and an incredible dance performance by Dancegodloyd and his crew. These entertaining acts kept the energy high throughout the night and showcased Ghana's vibrant music scene alongside its beautiful and talented women.

In a post-win interview, Lucille reflected on what being crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2024 means to her. ‘’Winning the crown means more to me than many may think. It means that I can more rigorously fulfil my purpose in life- helping people. I have always wanted to make changes, and improve people’s lives, but until now, it has felt like an improbability task. I am so grateful for the platform to help others, and I am looking forward to doing so via my first project which is aimed at children with Autism and Down syndrome.

"These children are isolated, misunderstood, neglected, and sometimes even ridiculed. I want to help change this. I want people to realize how worthy of love, or at the very least, respect and dignity children with these conditions are. I want to share their stories, to humanize them and show the country that they are different, yes, but still worthy and valuable.’’

Miss Malaika Ghana is one of the country's most prestigious beauty pageants, organized annually by Charterhouse Productions. More than just a beauty contest, Miss Malaika Ghana aims to discover, nurture and promote talented young Ghanaian women. The competition emphasizes: Intelligence and eloquence, leadership potential, commitment to community service, celebration of African beauty and culture amongst others. Participants of Miss Malaika Ghana often go on to successful careers in business, media, and public service. The pageant provides a launching pad for young women to make their mark on Ghana and beyond.