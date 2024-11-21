Okraku-Mantey debunks myth about creatives losing careers after political campaigns

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has dismissed claims that musicians or creatives lose their careers after campaigning for political parties.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s morning show with Andy Dosty, he urged Ghanaians to move past this misconception and embrace the involvement of creatives in politics.

“The myth about when you campaign for a political party and your career dies, we should put a stop to that. I’m excited that Ghanaian creatives are showing interest in politics. It’s not out of place. In America and other advanced countries, it’s happening,” Okraku-Mantey stated.

Using high-profile examples, the Deputy Minister highlighted that many Ghanaian musicians have thrived despite their political affiliations.

He referenced celebrated highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena, who openly campaigned for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Before Kwabena Kwabena campaigned for Akufo-Addo, he had one hit album, titled Aso. After the campaign, he’s been very successful with lots of albums,” he explained.

Okraku-Mantey also mentioned highlife legend Daddy Lumba, whose career has remained strong over the years, despite his vocal support for the NPP.

Even gospel musicians, he noted, have successfully engaged in politics. He cited Nacee, who campaigns for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) every election year, yet still won the Gospel Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the integration of creatives into politics is a progressive step for Ghana’s democracy and aligns with practices in developed nations. “We need to stop this myth and encourage more participation,” he concluded.

Mark Okraku-Mantey’s comments come as a call for Ghanaian creatives to feel empowered to participate in national politics without fear of repercussions for their careers.