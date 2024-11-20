ModernGhana logo
I’m scared of being with a man — Sista Afia

WED, 20 NOV 2024

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has opened up about her struggles with relationships, revealing a deep-seated fear of committing to a partner due to past traumas.

Speaking candidly on the 'Girls Aloud Podcast' on November 19, 2024, the ‘Weather’ singer shared how her experiences in abusive relationships have left her hesitant about seeking a life partner.

"I really don't pay attention because I am not searching," she said.

She added, "But as a female, you sometimes get bored and want a man to be in your space. I think I need to work on myself and my relationship life. Every year, I try to be more calm with myself."

Sista Afia recounted the challenges she has faced, explaining how they shaped her current outlook on dating.

"I have been through the worst abusive relationships, and I am scared I could go through the process of being with a man officially," she admitted.

Despite her fears, the artiste emphasised that she is actively working on personal growth and hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of finding love some day.

"I am not saying it is going to be there forever, and I am not saying that I won't date again. If I find the right person, why not?" she said.

Addressing speculation about her dating preferences, Sista Afia revealed that she has avoided dating industry colleagues to keep her personal life separate from her professional career.

"I have not dated an industry person before because I don't want to mix business with pleasure. But if I get someone in the industry, I would date," she noted.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

