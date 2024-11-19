Okyeame Kwame reveals why he turned down Nkosuohene title and Freemasonry

Renowned Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has shared intriguing insights into pivotal moments in his life where his mother’s counsel played a decisive role in shaping his path.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM, the celebrated artist disclosed that he once declined the prestigious title of Nkosuohene (Developmental Chief) offered to him by a close friend in Adum.

According to Okyeame Kwame, his mother's wisdom guided his decision. “I had to ask my mother first,” he explained. “When I told her about it, she didn’t hesitate. She said, ‘Kwame, chieftaincy is a responsibility that comes with dangers you might not foresee. I don’t want you caught up in that world.’ Her words stayed with me, and I turned it down.”

The award-winning musician also recounted another significant moment when his mother intervened as he considered joining the Freemasons. “I was drawn to the principles they stood for,” he admitted. “But when I brought it up to my mother, she was adamant. She told me, ‘Freemasonry is dangerous. You could be putting your life at risk if you join.’ That was enough for me to reconsider.”

Okyeame Kwame acknowledged his unwavering trust in his mother’s intuition, saying, “Why wouldn’t I listen to my mother? Her intuition has saved me from situations I might have regretted.”