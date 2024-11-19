ModernGhana logo
I spent my own dollars to fill 55,000 seats; no artiste in my class has done this yet — Stonebwoy

TUE, 19 NOV 2024

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has proudly reflected on his remarkable achievement of hosting a sold-out BHIM Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2023.

In an interview with 3Music TV, the award-winning artiste revealed that the massive event, which exceeded the stadium’s 40,000-seat capacity to reach 55,000 was entirely self-funded.

"The stadium was full to capacity. The production was from my pocket. I know the amount of dollars that I spent to fill that capacity. No artiste in my class has done that yet," Stonebwoy declared.

The "Activate" hitmaker emphasized the absence of corporate sponsorship, underscoring the financial and logistical effort he invested in making the event a success.

“It was all me—no sponsors. It was a personal investment I made,” he stressed.

Stonebwoy also pointed out that artists like himself need to be vocal about their accomplishments to inspire others and correct narratives about their impact in the industry.

"It's some of us who have to be speaking. We've left it for some people who feel like they are in the industry. I’m speaking from my heart," he said.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

