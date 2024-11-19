ModernGhana logo
Reggie Zippy mends broken relationship with ex-wife; allowed to see his children

Musician Reggie Zippy has finally resolved issues with his ex-wife, Edith Ward.

He has been allowed to see his children after several rants online over the past years.

The musician who could not hide his joy in a post on social media thanked his ex-wife for compromising and ensuring that they recalibrate and come together to ensure the children grow in a very positive environment.

His post announcing the reunion said “Mum and Dad with the birthday Princess Dior last night after family reunion dinner to celebrate Dior’s 10th birthday🎂🌹😁👌🏾. There is Peace, Love, Joy and Harmony for our children and us parents too✌🏾.

"Thank you Edith for this wonderful opportunity for us to reset and recalibrate our positive family relationship. Medaase 🤝🏾🙌🏾#birthdaygirl#familyreunion#RespectAndGratitude#DaddynDior#MumAndDad#ThankingGodForEverything🙏🏾🫶🏾🙌🏾.I'm"

