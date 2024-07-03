DNA test is unnecessary – Musician Nana Tabiri advises couples

Legendary Highlife musician Nana Tabiri has cautioned married couples against relying on DNA tests, pointing out that even identical twins can have different blood groups.

The increasing prevalence of DNA tests is attributed to the growing distrust in marriages. This trend has led to broken homes, collapsing marriages, and children losing parental attention and care due to the results of these tests.

In a discussion with actress Martha Joyce (MATJOY) on Oyerepa TV CineFie, Nana Tabiri stated, "The recent calls for DNA tests stem from the perception that modern women cannot stay loyal to one man. However, did you know that a DNA test with your biological siblings could disprove the identity of all of you?"

He explained that one could live with their children and spouse for many years without infidelity, yet a DNA test might still disprove the children's identity. Even identical twins can have different mindsets, characters, and blood groups. Being biological siblings does not mean having the same blood group.

"I resemble my grandfather so closely that anyone who knows us cannot tell us apart. I lived with my grandfather and did a lot with him, so a DNA test would have failed my parents if they had conducted one for me," Nana Tabiri shared.

Nana Tabiri, who began his music and cultural career in the early 80s, is credited with songs such as ‘Sɛ Asa’, ‘Apim Abu’, ‘Boaduwaa’, ‘Abrantiwaa’, ‘Obenebene’, ‘Bibi Besi’, ‘Bediako’, and many others.