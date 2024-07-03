‘Team Eternity has paid me for 'Defe Defe’ — Kwame Mickey

ModernGhana logo
Music producer Kwame Mickey, who is at the centre of the controversy over Team Eternity’s usage of ‘Defe Defe’ lyrics, has revealed the factors that went into the compromise reached by both sides.

After announcing that “the issue that arose concerning Team Eternity's use of a portion of the existing song titled 'Defe Defe' in their new song has been amicably resolved,” he has indicated that he took money from the gospel music collective.

Speaking with DJ Slim on Hitz FM‘s morning programme, Daybreak Hitz, Kwame stated that both parties’ attorneys reached a mutual understanding, and he is pleased that the proper course of action has been taken.

When asked if Team Eternity just apologised to him or they paid money, he said both gestures took place.

“The money and the apology arrived together, but there was no frightening arrangement requiring them to pay a set sum of money. I didn’t have to negotiate with them back and forth because they specified the amount they wished to pay,” he stated.

But he refused to disclose the sum of money that was given to him. “It is not something that needs to be made public,” he said.

Additionally, the music producer said that plans have been made for how the song’s revenues will be distributed.

“The parties have duly entered into a Licence Agreement under which Kwame Mickey grants to Team Eternity Ghana the non-executive right to use those words derived from the existing song in the new song,” a press release disclosed.

