Osas ‘Dragged’ for showing cleavage in church

  Wed, 03 Jul 2024
Osas Ighodaro

Renowned Nigerian actress and fashion icon, Osas Ighodaro, found herself at the centre of a social media controversy after sporting a black and white fitted gown that showcased her cleavage at the recent white wedding ceremony of fellow actress Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoko.

The daring ensemble, which revealed a glimpse of Osas’ chest at the Ecumenical Centre Christian Church in Abuja, sparked outrage among viewers online.

A video shared by Olorisupergalmedia on Instagram with the caption “@officialosas looks gorgeous for #LoveUnitesUs24” triggered a wave of comments and reactions.

The controversy surrounding Osas’ outfit highlights the ongoing debate about appropriate attire for religious ceremonies and the blurred lines between personal style and religious decorum.

Followers in the comment section expressed their disappointment with the choice of dress by the actress.

One Mbjcakes expressed disappointment, stating, “The way people disrespect Christians’ faith ehhnn, if Sharon was having a wedding in a mosque, would Osas have the audacity to dress like this? We tolerate too much shenanigans in the church, which is why people tend to abuse it.”

Evadazzling01 echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the perceived disrespect within Christendom.

Swachetjames raised concerns about the appropriateness of Osas’ attire in a sacred place of worship, questioning, “At what point will you people stop disrespecting God? How do you wear that to church?”

Despite the backlash, Osas Ighodaro received support from notable figures such as Ghanaian media personality, Cookiee Tee, actress Kiekie, and Hilda Baci, who commended her fashion choice.

-DGN online

