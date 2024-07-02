ModernGhana logo
Chef Smith sets new Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon

  Tue, 02 Jul 2024
Chef Ebenezer Smith, widely known as Chef Smith, has officially earned a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Smith's remarkable feat involved an impressive culinary marathon lasting 802 hours and 25 minutes, setting a new standard in the culinary world.

He began this extraordinary journey on February 1, 2024, aiming to break the existing record. Although his initial target was 1,200 hours, he concluded his marathon on March 6, surpassing the previous record by a significant margin.

This achievement not only highlights his dedication and passion for cooking but also places Ghana prominently on the global stage for such unique and challenging accomplishments.

During a press conference at La Palm Beach, Accra, Chef Smith expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for their support.

"I want to thank the wonderful community for believing in the power of hard work and perseverance. I am Millennium Chef Smith, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon. I cannot wait to see what the future holds. Thank you, people of Ghana," he stated.

In the quest to set Guinness World Records and bring recognition to Ghana, others such as Afua Asantewaa and Chef Failatu also made attempts but were unable to achieve the record.

