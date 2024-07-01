I'm happy I left my boyfriend; I’ve achieved more from my ‘Survivor’ song from the heartbreak — Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has reiterated that broken relationship inspired one of her biggest hit tracks, 'Survivor'.

In an interview on Accra-based UTV's cooking show 'U-Cook', Wendy Shay opened up about how her past breakup motivated her to record the empowering anthem.

Speaking to host Empress Gifty, Wendy Shay said she felt leaving her ex-boyfriend was "one of the best decisions" she has made.

“Sometimes it is good to leave some people. I make a lot of money now and I am now a global artiste," she remarked.

The 'Shay On You' singer revealed that her heartbreak pushed her to channel her emotions into her music which eventually sent her name to several foreign countries.

"When you go to South Africa, I am very big there. Even though I was big in New Zealand and Figi Island, 'Survivor' is one of the songs I’ve made huge cash from," Wendy Shay noted.

The song "Survivor" has proven very popular since its release two years ago.

It has been viewed nearly 10 million times on YouTube and accumulated substantial audiences on other streaming services as well.