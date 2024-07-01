ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I'm happy I left my boyfriend; I’ve achieved more from my ‘Survivor’ song from the heartbreak — Wendy Shay

Music News Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay
MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has reiterated that broken relationship inspired one of her biggest hit tracks, 'Survivor'.

In an interview on Accra-based UTV's cooking show 'U-Cook', Wendy Shay opened up about how her past breakup motivated her to record the empowering anthem.

Speaking to host Empress Gifty, Wendy Shay said she felt leaving her ex-boyfriend was "one of the best decisions" she has made.

“Sometimes it is good to leave some people. I make a lot of money now and I am now a global artiste," she remarked.

The 'Shay On You' singer revealed that her heartbreak pushed her to channel her emotions into her music which eventually sent her name to several foreign countries.

"When you go to South Africa, I am very big there. Even though I was big in New Zealand and Figi Island, 'Survivor' is one of the songs I’ve made huge cash from," Wendy Shay noted.

The song "Survivor" has proven very popular since its release two years ago.

It has been viewed nearly 10 million times on YouTube and accumulated substantial audiences on other streaming services as well.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Ex-gratia hasn’t served its purpose, let’s scrap it – Speaker Bagbin Ex-gratia hasn’t served its purpose, let’s scrap it – Speaker Bagbin

24 minutes ago

Free SHS Bill: SHS to be extended from 3 to 6 years Free SHS Bill: SHS to be extended from 3 to 6 years

2 hours ago

Accra Mall’s Chicken Inn Manager jailed 5years for stealing GHC19,904 Accra Mall’s Chicken Inn Manager jailed 5years for stealing GHC19,904

2 hours ago

Bawumia to present Napo as Running Mate to NPP National Council on Thursday Bawumia to present Napo as Running Mate to NPP National Council on Thursday

2 hours ago

Dangote, Supacem, Ghacem, Diamond Cement, CIMAF, other cement manufacturers boycott meeting with KT Hammond over price regulation Dangote, Supacem, Ghacem, Diamond Cement, CIMAF, other cement manufacturers boyc...

2 hours ago

Inflation drops to 23.1% as fiscal and monetary policies take effect Inflation drops to 23.1% as fiscal and monetary policies take effect

3 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam[left] and Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Finance Minister Amin Adam has been impressive so far — Franklin Cudjoe

3 hours ago

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu [File Photo] 2024 election: Henry Kwabena Kokofu rallies support for Bawumia-Napo ticket

3 hours ago

Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, two others for defamation Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, tw...

Just in....
body-container-line