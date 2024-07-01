ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

French filmmakers Jacquot and Doillon in custody over sexual abuse claims

By RFI
General News © AFP - Tobias Schwarz
MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN
© AFP - Tobias Schwarz

French authorities on Monday detained leading film directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon for questioning over accusations of sexual abuse. The two men arrived at a Paris police station on Monday morning, accompanied by their lawyers.

Judith Godreche, a 52-year-old actor and director, has formally accused Jacquot of rape and Doillon of sexual assault when she was a minor, accusations both men deny.

She has described Jacquot of having an unhealthy "hold" over her during a relationship with him that started when she was 14, from in 1986 to 1992.

She has accused Doillon of abuse on set when she acted in one of his films.

Fellow actor Isild Le Besco, 41, has also formally accused Jacquot of raping her between 1998 and 2007 during a toxic relationship that started when she was 16 and he was 52.

Actor Julia Roy, 34, has also filed a complaint against him for sexual assault, during "a context of violence and moral constraint which lasted several years", a source close to the case said.

Confrontation with the person accusing them

The director's lawyers said there had been no need to detain them in order to question them, and stressed they should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Jacquot's lawyer, Julia Minkowski, said her client would "finally be able to express himself before the law".

Doillon's attorney, Marie Dose, said no legal criteria could justify his being detained for questioning "36 years" after the incident alleged by Godreche.

The sources close to the case said their interrogation could include a confrontation with the person or persons accusing them.

Godreche on Instagram wrote she was deeply moved that police had finally summoned the two directors.

"I'm crying... From all this... I don't know if I have the strength but I will have it. I will have it... For her," she wrote, posting a picture of her teenage self next to Jacquot, 25 years her senior.

French film industry

The French film industry is reeling from accusations it has too long provided cover for abuse, including after a series of allegations against 75-year-old screen legend Gerard Depardieu, all of which he denies.

Since breaking her silence, Godreche has become a leading voice in France's #MeToo movement.

After she appealed for a cinema oversight body, parliament in May voted to create a commission to investigate sexual and gender-based violence in the film industry and other cultural sectors.

(with AFP)

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin calls for standard conditions of service for media practitioners Speaker Bagbin calls for standard conditions of service for media practitioners

3 hours ago

Nana B Bawumia running mate: Accept Bawumia's choice — Nana B urges NPP

3 hours ago

Nana B [left] and Kwesi Pratt Free SHS policy: Review can lead to improvement, not cancellation — Kwesi Pratt ...

3 hours ago

Mahama [left] and Bawumia Presidential debate: Debate Bawumia; we won't allow you to 'escape' — Nana B to ...

4 hours ago

I've been able to navigate the hottest parliament in history of Ghana due to your wise counsel — Alban Bagbin praises Asantehene I've been able to navigate the hottest parliament in history of Ghana due to you...

4 hours ago

NPP Running Mate: NAPO set for endorsement after reconciliation meeting with Chairman Wontumi NPP Running Mate: NAPO set for endorsement after reconciliation meeting with Cha...

4 hours ago

Ghana needs to emulate Asante Monarchy's democratic values for development — Speaker Bagbin Ghana needs to emulate Asante Monarchy's democratic values for development — Spe...

4 hours ago

A/R: Asokwa, Juaben and Kumasi lead in HIV infections — AIDS Commission reveals A/R: Asokwa, Juaben and Kumasi lead in HIV infections — AIDS Commission reveals

4 hours ago

Professor Francis Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President reported dead Professor Francis Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President reported dead

4 hours ago

Why are people willing to endure insults, assault each other just to secure parliamentary seat – Asantehene questions Why are people willing to endure insults, assault each other just to secure parl...

Just in....
body-container-line