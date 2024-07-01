ModernGhana logo
'Stop it’ – Actors Guild cautions Nigerians over rumours of Olu Jacobs’ death every year

  Mon, 01 Jul 2024
The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has cautioned Nigerians over the rumour of Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs’ death.

Stressing that Jacobs was alive, the spokesperson of AGN, Kate Henshaw charged those behind such claims to stop it.

Posting on X, Henshaw wondered why Nigerians every year declare Olu Jacobs dead.

According to Henshaw: “How you people put up RIP posts about someone who is still alive, year in year out, is very sickening, Tbh.

“You do this to this great man and his family all the time. It is all shades of wrong. Stop for goodness sake. UNCLE OLU JACOBS is ALIVE.”

Reports had it that the legendary Nollywood actor died on Sunday.

However, the family of the popular Nigerian actor has denied the reports.

