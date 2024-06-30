I’m tired of being single -Big Brother Naija star

LISTEN

Big Brother Naija star Tolani Ba has candidly opened up about her personal life, revealing that she is weary of being single.

During the most recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, co-hosted with actress Moet Abebe, Tolani Baj shared her frustration over her ongoing search for a romantic partner.

“I don’t get how my man is out there and hasn’t found me yet. I’m his missing rib. How are you managing without me? Can you really have peace of mind and sleep well without your missing rib? I’m tired, I’m ready to be your other half,” she expressed.

When Abebe inquired, “Are you sure you’re putting yourself out there in the right way?”

Tolani Baj responded, “I don’t care about being strategic. That’s one of the issues with Lagos. Why should I have to strategize? Why can’t a man just see me and realize I’m the one he’s been searching for?

“I’m beautiful, I don’t play games. I’m ready for love. I hope by season 3 of this podcast, my missing rib will have found me.”