ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigeria Censorship Board clamps down on offenders

  Fri, 28 Jun 2024
General News Shaibu Husseini
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Shaibu Husseini

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has issued a warning that releasing music videos, skits, and films without its classification is an offence.

The NFVCB's classification system assigns age ratings and content advisories to audiovisual content, aiding families in making informed viewing choices and protecting children from unsuitable material.

NFVCB Director-General, Shaibu Husseini, in an earlier interview with Nigeria's Daily Post, announced that the Board’s classification requirements have now been extended to include music videos and skits.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Husseini warned content creators against the distribution of unclassified material.

“It is also an offence to distribute or exhibit any film or video content, musical videos, and skits on any platform without recourse to the National Film and Video Censors Board for classification,” Mr. Husseini stated.

“We are collaborating with relevant security agencies to track any individuals and production companies involved to make sure they face the full wrath of the law,” he added

The board also condemned the promotion and distribution of same-sex content on the internet, emphasising that it is illegal to publicly exhibit same-sex relationships in Nigeria.

The NFVCB's actions underscore its commitment to regulating the audiovisual industry and ensuring that content distributed within the country adheres to established standards and legal requirements.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Court of Appeal yet to hear Rev Kusi Boateng's contempt suit against Ablakwa, case not dismissed — Lawyers Court of Appeal yet to hear Rev Kusi Boateng's contempt suit against Ablakwa, ca...

2 hours ago

Why can't Bawumia pick his own running mate; NAPO was imposed on him as his running mate – Nyaho-Tamakloe reveals Why can't Bawumia pick his own running mate; NAPO was imposed on him as his runn...

2 hours ago

BoG grilled over $11.2bn discrepancy in remittance data BoG grilled over $11.2bn discrepancy in remittance data

3 hours ago

Call off strike before we hear your case - Labour Commission tells CETAG Call off strike before we hear your case - Labour Commission tells CETAG

3 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza If Afenyo Markin doesn’t present the Free SHS bill today we shall call him names...

3 hours ago

Kwaku Kwarteng Afenyo Markin appoints Kwaku Kwartey as spokesperson on Economy Committee

3 hours ago

Failed leadership fuels monetisation of politics in Ghana – Prof. Kobby Mensah Failed leadership fuels monetisation of politics in Ghana – Prof. Kobby Mensah

3 hours ago

Election 2024: NAPO must work on perceived arrogance – Political Scientist Election 2024: NAPO must work on perceived arrogance – Political Scientist

3 hours ago

Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in sorry state Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in sorry state

3 hours ago

Nurse, Midwife Educators’ Society threaten strike over delayed promotion Nurse, Midwife Educators’ Society threaten strike over delayed promotion

Just in....
body-container-line