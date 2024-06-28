Nigeria Censorship Board clamps down on offenders

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has issued a warning that releasing music videos, skits, and films without its classification is an offence.

The NFVCB's classification system assigns age ratings and content advisories to audiovisual content, aiding families in making informed viewing choices and protecting children from unsuitable material.

NFVCB Director-General, Shaibu Husseini, in an earlier interview with Nigeria's Daily Post, announced that the Board’s classification requirements have now been extended to include music videos and skits.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Husseini warned content creators against the distribution of unclassified material.

“It is also an offence to distribute or exhibit any film or video content, musical videos, and skits on any platform without recourse to the National Film and Video Censors Board for classification,” Mr. Husseini stated.

“We are collaborating with relevant security agencies to track any individuals and production companies involved to make sure they face the full wrath of the law,” he added

The board also condemned the promotion and distribution of same-sex content on the internet, emphasising that it is illegal to publicly exhibit same-sex relationships in Nigeria.

The NFVCB's actions underscore its commitment to regulating the audiovisual industry and ensuring that content distributed within the country adheres to established standards and legal requirements.