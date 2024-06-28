Wendy Shay returns to RuffTown Records

Weeks after announcing her exit from RuffTown Records due to a misunderstanding, popular singer Wendy Shay has announced her return to the label and its owner, Bullet.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Wendy Shay revealed that she has decided to stay with RuffTown Records after agreeing to chart a new course in their working relationship.

Wendy Shay explained that their issues stemmed from a disagreement over a 360 Record Label Deal, which Bullet found unsatisfactory. The conflict had caused a temporary rift between the artiste and her label.

“I had a problem with Bullet, but some elders stepped in, and the issue has been resolved. I am now working with Bullet again,” she said.

After Wendy Shay announced her exit last month, Bullet, while speaking on Accra-based United Television, acknowledged that he was the cause of their problems.

He expressed his regret and apologised to the singer for the events that transpired, paving the way for their reconciliation.

With this resolution, Wendy Shay and Bullet can now focus on their collaborative efforts, much to the anticipation of her fans who eagerly await new music and projects from the talented artiste.