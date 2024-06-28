ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Wendy Shay returns to RuffTown Records

  Fri, 28 Jun 2024
Industry News Wendy Shay
FRI, 28 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Wendy Shay

Weeks after announcing her exit from RuffTown Records due to a misunderstanding, popular singer Wendy Shay has announced her return to the label and its owner, Bullet.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Wendy Shay revealed that she has decided to stay with RuffTown Records after agreeing to chart a new course in their working relationship.

Wendy Shay explained that their issues stemmed from a disagreement over a 360 Record Label Deal, which Bullet found unsatisfactory. The conflict had caused a temporary rift between the artiste and her label.

“I had a problem with Bullet, but some elders stepped in, and the issue has been resolved. I am now working with Bullet again,” she said.

After Wendy Shay announced her exit last month, Bullet, while speaking on Accra-based United Television, acknowledged that he was the cause of their problems.

He expressed his regret and apologised to the singer for the events that transpired, paving the way for their reconciliation.

With this resolution, Wendy Shay and Bullet can now focus on their collaborative efforts, much to the anticipation of her fans who eagerly await new music and projects from the talented artiste.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Court of Appeal yet to hear Rev Kusi Boateng's contempt suit against Ablakwa, case not dismissed — Lawyers Court of Appeal yet to hear Rev Kusi Boateng's contempt suit against Ablakwa, ca...

2 hours ago

Why can't Bawumia pick his own running mate; NAPO was imposed on him as his running mate – Nyaho-Tamakloe reveals Why can't Bawumia pick his own running mate; NAPO was imposed on him as his runn...

2 hours ago

BoG grilled over $11.2bn discrepancy in remittance data BoG grilled over $11.2bn discrepancy in remittance data

3 hours ago

Call off strike before we hear your case - Labour Commission tells CETAG Call off strike before we hear your case - Labour Commission tells CETAG

3 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza If Afenyo Markin doesn’t present the Free SHS bill today we shall call him names...

3 hours ago

Kwaku Kwarteng Afenyo Markin appoints Kwaku Kwartey as spokesperson on Economy Committee

3 hours ago

Failed leadership fuels monetisation of politics in Ghana – Prof. Kobby Mensah Failed leadership fuels monetisation of politics in Ghana – Prof. Kobby Mensah

3 hours ago

Election 2024: NAPO must work on perceived arrogance – Political Scientist Election 2024: NAPO must work on perceived arrogance – Political Scientist

3 hours ago

Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in sorry state Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in sorry state

3 hours ago

Nurse, Midwife Educators’ Society threaten strike over delayed promotion Nurse, Midwife Educators’ Society threaten strike over delayed promotion

Just in....
body-container-line