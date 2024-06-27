Nero X meets Mahama, releases campaign song for NDC

LISTEN

Ghanaian musician Nana Kwame Nkrumah Buabeng, widely recognized as Nero X, recently accepted an invitation from the former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, to meet at his office.

This invitation followed the release of a campaign song by Nero X expressing his support for the former President and the NDC as the 2024 general elections approach.

The song, entitled "Mahama for 2024," commends Mahama for his national development initiatives during his presidential tenure.

In "Mahama for 2024," the talented singer lauds Mahama's accomplishments and advocates for his re-election, encouraging all Ghanaians to support and vote for John Mahama for the NDC to return to power and address the nation's issues.

Nero X expressed his pleasure in meeting President Mahama, sharing his sentiments on his verified social media platforms and praising President Mahama for the warm reception and invitation to his esteemed office.

The former President warmly welcomed the iconic musician, and they exchanged greetings and posed for photographs.

Meanwhile, during an interview with HashimNews, Nero X spoke highly of the former Head of State, emphasizing that the NDC government is best positioned to advance the development of the creative arts industry.

According to Nero X, the Mahama-led government provided numerous opportunities for his growth as an artist, with government officials contributing to his career.

Addressing the challenges faced by Ghanaians, Nero X expressed his reason for endorsing a second term for John Mahama, stating that the former President had been supportive of the youth during his tenure.

Nero X further emphasized Mahama's unwavering support for ageing creatives in the industry, noting that many of them were under the former president's support.

Nero X highlighted that the opportunities available during the NDC's rule have diminished significantly, indicating a lack of support from the current government.

“Mahama for 2024” is available on various streaming platforms.