My dad had a vision I ended up as a gospel artiste – Davido

  Thu, 27 Jun 2024
Nigerian singer, David Adeleke well known by his stage name Davido, has shared a vision that his father, Deji Adeleke, had about him.

Davido claimed his father informed him during a conversation with some of the star-studded attendees at the event that he would be switching from secular music to gospel music.

“My dad told me, 'David, I had a vision that you ended your music as a gospel singer,'” Davido revealed in the now-trending video.

One of the guests responded to this by yelling, “So shall it be!” while a few more people chanted “Amen!”

He disclosed this on Tuesday, June 25, during his wedding to Chioma Rowland in Lagos

-citinewsroom

