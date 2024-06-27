My issues with Bullet resolved; we’re back working together — Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has said that she has resolved her issues with her Manager Bullet—the CEO Rufftown Records.

In a recent interview with DJ Slim, Wendy Shay revealed that some elders intervened in their disagreement and things are now back to normal between them.

"I had a problem with Bullet, but some elders stepped in, and the issue has been resolved. I am now working with Bullet again. I am back together with Bullet," Wendy Shay stated in the interview.

Her comments confirm that reports of her quitting Rufftown Records were untrue.

Bullet himself had also denied that Wendy Shay had left the label in an earlier interview with Accra FM.

"It’s not as though she’s left. We’re currently having a back and forth. There is an issue we're trying to discuss," Bulletin clarified.

He added "It’s not that Wendy has completely left but human institutions have frictions. We’ll solve it. It’s almost solved, as a matter of fact. Her mother has arrived from overseas and we’re in talks.”

Wendy Shay was rumoured to be leaving her label after she established a new YouTube channel to host her music videos, while also indicating that the music video for her new single 'Who Cares' will not be available on Rufftown Records' platforms.

Wendy Shay also encouraged her fans to follow and subscribe to her new YouTube account as she embarked on a new path.