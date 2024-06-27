ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My issues with Bullet resolved; we’re back working together — Wendy Shay

Industry News My issues with Bullet resolved; we’re back working together — Wendy Shay
THU, 27 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has said that she has resolved her issues with her Manager Bullet—the CEO Rufftown Records.

In a recent interview with DJ Slim, Wendy Shay revealed that some elders intervened in their disagreement and things are now back to normal between them.

"I had a problem with Bullet, but some elders stepped in, and the issue has been resolved. I am now working with Bullet again. I am back together with Bullet," Wendy Shay stated in the interview.

Her comments confirm that reports of her quitting Rufftown Records were untrue.

Bullet himself had also denied that Wendy Shay had left the label in an earlier interview with Accra FM.

"It’s not as though she’s left. We’re currently having a back and forth. There is an issue we're trying to discuss," Bulletin clarified.

He added "It’s not that Wendy has completely left but human institutions have frictions. We’ll solve it. It’s almost solved, as a matter of fact. Her mother has arrived from overseas and we’re in talks.”

Wendy Shay was rumoured to be leaving her label after she established a new YouTube channel to host her music videos, while also indicating that the music video for her new single 'Who Cares' will not be available on Rufftown Records' platforms.

Wendy Shay also encouraged her fans to follow and subscribe to her new YouTube account as she embarked on a new path.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: We have robust machinery to deal with NPP’s rigging mechanisms – Fifi Kwetey Election 2024: We have robust machinery to deal with NPP’s rigging mechanisms – ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia's choice of running mate is part of the mess – Bernard Mornah Bawumia's choice of running mate is part of the mess – Bernard Mornah

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Traditional rulers from Central Region storm court to support Ato Forson Ambulance case: Traditional rulers from Central Region storm court to support At...

2 hours ago

Lil Win’s accident case: We’re awaiting AG’s advice – Prosecution tells court Lil Win’s accident case: We’re awaiting AG’s advice – Prosecution tells court

2 hours ago

Free SHS Bill Consideration: We're hearing from Majority Leader for the first time - Minority Leader  Free SHS Bill Consideration: We're hearing from Majority Leader for the first ti...

2 hours ago

NPP running mate: Napo’s temperament cannot be measured - Political Analyst NPP running mate: Napo’s temperament cannot be measured - Political Analyst

2 hours ago

NPP’s claim of ‘we’ve the men’ proven to be false; Bawumia not the economist you thought he was – Sam Pee Yalley fires NPP’s claim of ‘we’ve the men’ proven to be false; Bawumia not the economist you...

3 hours ago

Why did SSNIT accept Rock City’s US$61million off-the-mark bid? — Ablakwa hits back at Board Chair Why did SSNIT accept Rock City’s US$61million off-the-mark bid? — Ablakwa hits ...

3 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang [File Photo] If you have evidence of Mahama saying he will cancel Free SHS bring it – Naana O...

3 hours ago

Appeals Court hasn't thrown out application against contempt ruling — Rev Kusi Boateng’s lawyers Appeals Court hasn't thrown out application against contempt ruling — Rev Kusi B...

Just in....
body-container-line