Akufo Addo has kept his promise to actors, Creative Arts SHS 85% complete - Agya Koo

  Wed, 26 Jun 2024
Kumawood actor Agya Koo has praised President Nana Akufo Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for fulfilling their promise to actors and actresses with the Creative Arts Senior High School (SHS) project.

In a recent update, Agya Koo revealed that the project is now 85% complete, with only a few final tasks remaining before it can be officially opened for public use.

He emphasized that this initiative showcases President Akufo Addo’s commitment to supporting the creative arts industry, despite facing criticism from some celebrities.

He called on the public and his colleagues in the film industry to rally behind the NPP and vote overwhelmingly for the party to ensure the continuation of similar projects in the future.

“I am currently in Kwadaso, inspecting this significant project, the Creative Arts SHS, which was started by President Akufo-Addo and is now almost 85% complete. I am here to assess the progress and inform everyone that the president has kept his promises to actors and actresses.

“We urge the NPP to stay in power so that if the current government does not complete the project, the next one will. The construction of the classroom block and teachers’ quarters is still ongoing,” stated the actor in a video shared by EDHUB on X.

The remarks come in response to criticism from celebrities like Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, who accused the government of neglecting the creative arts sector and called for support for NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Agya Koo is a known supporter of the NPP and has been actively involved in campaigning for the party during both parliamentary and presidential elections.

-DGN online

