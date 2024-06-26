‘I enjoyed entering politics; I’ll do it again’ — Jenifa’s Diary actress

ModernGhana logo
Nigerian actress and movie producer Funke Akindele says she enjoyed her entry into politics and plans to run for office again in the future.

Akindele made her comments during an interview on Nigerian television network Arise TV's programme 'Perspectives'.

"Getting into politics was a big one for me. I enjoyed it, and I will do it again," Akindele stated.

The ‘Jenifa's Diary’ lead actress ran as the deputy governorship candidate for the Lagos state chapter of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Akindele has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, producing and starring in movies and running a film studio since 2000.

She said this experience empowering youth and nurturing talent was what motivated her to enter politics.

"I run a studio which I've been running since 2000. I've been producing and working with many people, from crew members to cast," she noted.

She also runs the Jenifa Foundation which helps develop talent in the film industry.

"It's something I love doing—empowering young people and nurturing talent. Some say Auntie is so strict, but she draws you closer when she's strict, next to me. I love to uplift people; I can do it even better if I get into a larger space," Akindele said.

“Let me try something big. Many young people complain, 'We don't have this' or 'This is going wrong.' Let me come in to represent the youth. That is why I wanted to do it,” she added.

