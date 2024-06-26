ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Industry News

Akufo-Addo did worse after painting Mahama black; we’ll vote for Mahama — Christiana Awuni

Akufo-Addo [left], Christiana Awuni [middle], and MahamaAkufo-Addo [left], Christiana Awuni [middle], and Mahama
LISTEN

Christiana Awuni, a renowned Kumawood actress, has criticized the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not fulfilling its promises to the movie industry.

Awuni highlighted three key failures that have disappointed players in the film community.

According to her, despite assurances, President Akufo-Addo has not built a film village to support actors in their careers, even after more than seven years in office.

Awuni expressed her frustration over this unmet promise, emphasizing the impact it has on the industry.

She pointed out the lack of inclusion of the movie industry in budget allocations.

Awuni noted that no funds have been allocated for projects that could enhance the work of filmmakers, leaving them feeling neglected.

During an interview on UTV, Awuni again mentioned the president's refusal to sign a bill from the creative arts sector, demonstrating his lack of support for filmmakers.

"The movie stars we advocate for, the NDC and John Dramani Mahama, are urging votes against Akufo-Addo and his administration due to financial mismanagement. Many aspects are not functioning properly.

“Nana promised to build a film village but did not follow through. We presented a bill to him, which he declined to sign. We protested in parliament, but our pleas were ignored. The film sector is consistently left out during budget readings, and we have felt neglected for a long time," she said in Twi.

Awuni encouraged voters to reject NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

"Should we trust someone who couldn't ensure a safe journey as a driver, let alone as a mate [Bawumia]? We refuse to do so and instead choose to free ourselves, allowing the real driver [Mahama] to lead us to safety," she stated.

These remarks were made at an event organized by filmmakers in support of NDC's John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the 2024 elections, with prominent Kumawood personalities like Big Akwes in attendance.

Listen to her in the video below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AFP - SIMON MAINA Kenya's Ruto withdraws finance bill after anti-tax protest deaths

2 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, former member of the NDC Northeners have no respect for another; they enjoy seeing their own begging — St...

2 hours ago

You must have retired 19yrs ago; please don’t mess up our future retirement fortunes – Sulemana Braimah to SSNIT board chair You must have retired 19yrs ago; please don’t mess up our future retirement fort...

2 hours ago

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Promise to pay investors of collapsed banks a vote-buying gimmick — Isaac Adongo

2 hours ago

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Those saying NDC will abolish free SHS are liars — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

2 hours ago

SSNIT board chair, Madam Elizabeth Ohene Sale of SSNIT hotels: I expect to be prosecuted if any trace of corrupt practice...

2 hours ago

SSNIT Board Chair, Elizabeth Ohene Process leading to selecting Rock City as preferred bidder was clean, can withst...

2 hours ago

Bawumia calls on Akufo-Addo; formally informs him of selecting Mathew Opoku Prempeh as running mate Bawumia calls on Akufo-Addo; formally informs him of selecting Mathew Opoku Prem...

2 hours ago

Hard working Akufo-Addo surrounded by ‘thieves’ — Osofo Kyiri Abosom Hard working Akufo-Addo surrounded by ‘thieves’ — Osofo Kyiri Abosom

2 hours ago

Bawumia picks NAPO, submits name as running mate to Akufo-Addo Bawumia picks NAPO, submits name as running mate to Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line