Akufo-Addo [left], Christiana Awuni [middle], and Mahama

Christiana Awuni, a renowned Kumawood actress, has criticized the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not fulfilling its promises to the movie industry.

Awuni highlighted three key failures that have disappointed players in the film community.

According to her, despite assurances, President Akufo-Addo has not built a film village to support actors in their careers, even after more than seven years in office.

Awuni expressed her frustration over this unmet promise, emphasizing the impact it has on the industry.

She pointed out the lack of inclusion of the movie industry in budget allocations.

Awuni noted that no funds have been allocated for projects that could enhance the work of filmmakers, leaving them feeling neglected.

During an interview on UTV, Awuni again mentioned the president's refusal to sign a bill from the creative arts sector, demonstrating his lack of support for filmmakers.

"The movie stars we advocate for, the NDC and John Dramani Mahama, are urging votes against Akufo-Addo and his administration due to financial mismanagement. Many aspects are not functioning properly.

“Nana promised to build a film village but did not follow through. We presented a bill to him, which he declined to sign. We protested in parliament, but our pleas were ignored. The film sector is consistently left out during budget readings, and we have felt neglected for a long time," she said in Twi.

Awuni encouraged voters to reject NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

"Should we trust someone who couldn't ensure a safe journey as a driver, let alone as a mate [Bawumia]? We refuse to do so and instead choose to free ourselves, allowing the real driver [Mahama] to lead us to safety," she stated.

These remarks were made at an event organized by filmmakers in support of NDC's John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the 2024 elections, with prominent Kumawood personalities like Big Akwes in attendance.

Listen to her in the video below: