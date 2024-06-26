Nana McBrown allegedly blast critiques amid divorce rumours

Popular media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has sparked speculation with a cryptic social media post amid rumours of escalating marital troubles.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Sadly, people are ageing but not necessarily growing. #HerExcellency.”

This statement comes at a time when rumours are swirling around her marriage, particularly allegations that her husband, Maxwell Mensah, has removed her pictures from his Instagram page.

Speculation about their relationship intensified recently after reports surfaced claiming that Mensah had gone on vacation with an alleged mistress, purportedly causing a strain in their marriage.

Neither McBrown nor Maxwell Mensah has openly responded to these new allegations. However, McBrown's enigmatic message is being interpreted by many as a subtle response to the ongoing rumours and gossip.