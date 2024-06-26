ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nana McBrown allegedly blast critiques amid divorce rumours

  Wed, 26 Jun 2024
Hot Issues Nana McBrown
WED, 26 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Nana McBrown

Popular media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has sparked speculation with a cryptic social media post amid rumours of escalating marital troubles.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Sadly, people are ageing but not necessarily growing. #HerExcellency.”

This statement comes at a time when rumours are swirling around her marriage, particularly allegations that her husband, Maxwell Mensah, has removed her pictures from his Instagram page.

Speculation about their relationship intensified recently after reports surfaced claiming that Mensah had gone on vacation with an alleged mistress, purportedly causing a strain in their marriage.

Neither McBrown nor Maxwell Mensah has openly responded to these new allegations. However, McBrown's enigmatic message is being interpreted by many as a subtle response to the ongoing rumours and gossip.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Nana McBrown Nana McBrown allegedly blast critiques amid divorce rumours

1 hour ago

Eurobond holders forego US$4.7billion; gives extra US4.4billion relief to Ghana  Eurobond holders forego US$4.7billion; gives extra US4.4billion relief to Ghana 

1 hour ago

Mahama incorruptible; false accusations won’t tarnish his image – Bawa Mogtari Mahama incorruptible; false accusations won’t tarnish his image – Bawa Mogtari

1 hour ago

Minority denies opposition to Free SHS Bill Minority denies opposition to Free SHS Bill

2 hours ago

© William Samoei Ruto via X / Reuters First contingent of Kenyan security forces leave for Haiti

6 hours ago

NDC Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer criticizes Asante Bediatuo's new role as Ambassador-at-Large NDC Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer criticizes Asante Bediatuo's new role a...

6 hours ago

NPP urged to consider Kennedy Agyapong's policies over Alan Kyerematen's NPP urged to consider Kennedy Agyapong's policies over Alan Kyerematen's

6 hours ago

Election 2024: Bawumia gets £1.2million campaign cash from UK Election 2024: Bawumia gets £1.2million campaign cash from UK

6 hours ago

Professor Yarhands Dissou Arthur Choose 'trust and dignify' Mahama — Prof. Yarhands to voters

7 hours ago

Supreme Court sets July 3 for anti-gay bill hearing Supreme Court sets July 3 for anti-gay bill hearing

Just in....
body-container-line