CHIVIDO24: My wedding wristwatch cost $800,000 – Davido reveals

By CitiNewsRoom
TUE, 25 JUN 2024

Afrobeats superstar Davido has revealed that his wedding wristwatch cost $800,000 (approximately N1.2 billion).

He showed off the watch in a video, stating “Ain't no fake watch, mehn. $800,000, man.”

This follows his earlier claim that Chioma's engagement ring is worth two to three Rolls Royce, sparking controversy and mixed reactions from fans.

The highly anticipated event took place at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

As part of the traditional Igbo wedding rites, Davido prostrated before Chioma's parents, seeking their daughter's hand in marriage and also their blessing, promising to protect and cherish their daughter.

The singer also expressed his gratitude to Chioma's parents for entrusting him with their daughter, promising to make them proud and honour their trust.

citinewsroom

