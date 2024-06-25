ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 25 Jun 2024
FDA alcohol advert ban not strategic and needless – Nana Poku Rabbai
After many celebrities and other popular figures in Ghana reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) ban on celebrity alcohol advertisements, entertainment pundit and radio presenter Nana Poku, popularly known as Rabbai, expressed his displeasure with the directive.

He considers the ban on celebrities from commercializing alcoholic beverages as needless and not strategic.

Speaking on the topic with actress Martha Joyce (MATJOY) on Oyerepa TV's CineFie, Rabbai remarked, "One thing I have noticed is that the topic has balanced commentary, but people have centered it as if alcohol is a bad product. It doesn’t hold if celebrities are banned from advertising it, since there is no footage of underage children at drinking places abusing alcohol."

He further noted that there are alcohol advertisements during English Premier League matches, which children watch because of their love for football.

"Most children are on social media and take keen notice of everything happening there, so the ban is needless and not strategic," he added.

The FDA's guidelines for the advertisement of foods, published on February 1, 2016, stipulate that “No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising.” The authority explained that the guideline was necessary to prevent minors from becoming addicted to alcohol due to the influence of celebrities.

