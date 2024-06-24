ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘That #KikiChallenge is a disgusting challenge, disrespects Christianity’ — Efia Odo

General News Efia Odo, Ghanaian socialite
MON, 24 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Efia Odo, Ghanaian socialite

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo is calling out the popular "Kiki Challenge" trend, criticizing participants for disrespecting Christianity with their suggestive videos.

The viral #KikiChallenge involves women filming themselves dancing to the song "Kiki" by Fuse ODG and Leftizzle outside and then cutting to them in more intimate locations like bedrooms.

Many of the videos show the women starting outside dressed modestly with bibles in hand before the scenes change.

In a post on Sunday, June 23, Efia Odo slammed the challenge, writing "That kiki challenge is a disgusting challenge. Do all the sexy shit yall want but leave Christianity and the church out of it. Yall not afraid of God and will do anything cuz it’s a trend."

However, she faced backlash given her reputation as a more risqué public figure.

In response, Odo clarified that she has "never been In a nuns dress" or directly disrespected God.

"I've never been the type to directly play in Gods face. The plan is not to stay in sin but to move towards a path of righteousness," the socialite stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

29 minutes ago

‘God will punish you all for what you're doing to Ghanaians’ —  UTV’s Agya Kwabena blast leaders, politicians ‘God will punish you all for what you're doing to Ghanaians’ —  UTV’s Agya Kwabe...

37 minutes ago

Training programmes, constructing facilities for ‘Kayayeis’ retrogressive; worsens rural-urban migration — Prof. Ofosu Marfo Training programmes, constructing facilities for ‘Kayayeis’ retrogressive; worse...

47 minutes ago

Free SHS policy is a failed, unintelligent policy — Prof Akilagpa Sawyerr Free SHS policy is a failed, unintelligent policy — Prof Akilagpa Sawyerr

1 hour ago

If we're looking for a driver for Ghana then Mahama is ahead of Bawumia; he has experience, license to drive – Opambour If we're looking for a driver for Ghana then Mahama is ahead of Bawumia; he has ...

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa[left] and National Service Scheme Chief Executive Osei Assibey-Antwi NSS enrollment fee unjustified despite years of implementation — Sulemana Braima...

1 hour ago

Ensure alleged student assault is properly probed — NUGS urges CSU, Ghana Police Ensure alleged student assault is properly probed — NUGS urges CSU, Ghana Police

1 hour ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama [File Photo] Mahama to share vision for Ghana’s future at a media engagement on July 7

1 hour ago

DA leader John Steenhuisen South Africa: Main opposition DA lays down ‘demands’ in GNU talks

1 hour ago

DA leader John Steenhuisen[left] and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa: DA making unreasonable, outrageous demands in GNU talks — ANC comp...

1 hour ago

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam NPP gov’t has done better than NDC based on per capita income, job creation, & e...

Just in....
body-container-line