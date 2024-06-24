‘That #KikiChallenge is a disgusting challenge, disrespects Christianity’ — Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo is calling out the popular "Kiki Challenge" trend, criticizing participants for disrespecting Christianity with their suggestive videos.

The viral #KikiChallenge involves women filming themselves dancing to the song "Kiki" by Fuse ODG and Leftizzle outside and then cutting to them in more intimate locations like bedrooms.

Many of the videos show the women starting outside dressed modestly with bibles in hand before the scenes change.

In a post on Sunday, June 23, Efia Odo slammed the challenge, writing "That kiki challenge is a disgusting challenge. Do all the sexy shit yall want but leave Christianity and the church out of it. Yall not afraid of God and will do anything cuz it’s a trend."

However, she faced backlash given her reputation as a more risqué public figure.

In response, Odo clarified that she has "never been In a nuns dress" or directly disrespected God.

"I've never been the type to directly play in Gods face. The plan is not to stay in sin but to move towards a path of righteousness," the socialite stated.