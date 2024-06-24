Top Ghanaian artists to perform at Moshie Salafest 2024 at Kasoa Opeikuma

LISTEN

The much-anticipated 4th edition of Moshie Salafest is set to dazzle attendees on June 29, 2024. Organized by the renowned Bigtwins Africa Music and Dance Ensemble, this cultural festival promises a vibrant celebration of music, dance, and heritage.

The event will take place at Space 86 in Opeikuma, located on Human Rights Road, near the Goil filling station.

Celebrating Culture and Unity

Moshie Salafest is more than just an event; it’s a grand celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of Ghana. This year, the festival will be graced by the presence of the Paramount Chief of Moshie in Ghana, Naaba Wobgho, who will be the special guest of honor. His presence underscores the significance of the event in promoting cultural unity and heritage.

Stellar Line-up of Performers

Attendees are in for a treat with performances from top Ghanaian artists who will bring their unique styles and energy to the stage. The lineup includes:

Big Twins Africa Music and Dance Ensemble: The organizers themselves, known for their electrifying dance routines and traditional music.

Fancy Gadam: The King of the North, whose energetic performances and catchy tunes have won him fans nationwide.

Epixode: The reggae and dancehall maestro known for his powerful lyrics and stage presence.

King Ayisoba: Renowned for his traditional kologo music that bridges the gap between the old and the new.

Amandzeba: A legend in the Ghanaian music scene with his soulful and captivating performances.

XLNC Fiifi Selah: A versatile artist known for his reggae influences and impactful performances.

Aisha Ghana: Bringing her unique voice and style to the mix, Aisha Ghana is set to enthrall the audience with her performance.

An Evening of Festivities

Starting from 7 PM and continuing until late into the night, Moshie Salafest 2024 will be an evening filled with music, dance, and joy. It is a unique opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Ghana through the performances of some of its finest artists. The festival aims to foster a sense of community and pride among attendees, celebrating the diverse cultural landscape of the country.