I firmly believe Ghana’s economy will recover — David Osei

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei is optimistic that Ghana's economy will bounce back, despite global headwinds.

In a post on X on Monday, June 24, praising ongoing road infrastructure projects by the NPP government, David Osei notes the positive signs of development but acknowledges the difficulties posed by the worldwide economic crisis.

"Not everything has been perfect with this administration, but at least we are seeing some positives. The global economic crisis is being felt worldwide, and it's not easy. However, I firmly believe that our economy will recover," said the NPP sympathizer.

The actor points to multinational companies moving operations from Nigeria due to currency issues and economic struggles in West Africa's largest economy.

"Companies like Shell PLC, Guinness Ltd, and Microsoft are moving out of neighboring Nigeria due to the bad exchange rate and economy," he observed.

David Osei argues Ghana is not alone in facing inflation and a slowdown, with even the powerful UK economy grappling with partial recession.

However, he expresses faith that with collective efforts, Ghana can ride out the turbulence.

"There is no magic solution. We all need to work together to build our nation. Better days are ahead for Ghana," the actor optimistically stated.