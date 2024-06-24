ModernGhana logo
‘Incredibly beautiful’ — David Osei lauds gov’t over School Junction-Trassacco-Motorway construction

General News Prince David Osei, Ghanaian actor
MON, 24 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Prince David Osei, Ghanaian actor

The construction of road infrastructure linking the School Junction area to the motorway in East Legon, Accra is a welcome development that will help reduce travel times for residents according to actor Prince David Osei.

The new road connecting School Junction through Trassacco to the motorway is aimed at improving connectivity and transport links for the popular East Legon neighbourhood.

In a post via X on Monday, June 24, praising the government project, Osei said the construction is "impeccable" and will allow him to avoid heavy traffic delays.

He said "I live in East Legon, and with this new road connecting from School Junction through Trassacco to the motorway, I won't have to wake up at 5.30 am every morning just to beat the East Legon traffic."

David Osei, who is known to be supportive of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), commended the "impressive work by the government" on the road development.

While acknowledging that not everything has been perfect under this administration, he sees the infrastructure project as one of the "positives" that will benefit residents.

The actor believes the road will boost access and mobility for people travelling to and from the residential and commercial areas in East Legon that have endured traffic congestion for years.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

