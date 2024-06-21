ModernGhana logo
I’ve 10years to look good – Kim Kardashian

  Fri, 21 Jun 2024
General News Kim Kardashian
FRI, 21 JUN 2024
Kim Kardashian

American reality star and model, Kim Kardashian, has made a surprising revelation about her beauty, stating that she believes she has only 10 years left to “look good”.

The mother of four disclosed this on Thursday’s new episode of “The Kardashians”.

Discussing her 10-year plan, the fashion mogul mentioned her desire to venture into acting and eventually step back from the entertainment world.

“I can do a movie a year. I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me, and then I'll take some time off,” Kim said.

This announcement comes amid significant changes in Kardashian’s personal life.

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, officially finalised their divorce on November 29, 2022. According to documents, the former couple has joint custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim’s candid comments have sparked discussions about beauty standards and the pressures faced by those in the public eye, further highlighting her influence and ongoing relevance in the entertainment industry.

