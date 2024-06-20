Shalimar Abbiusi shines in Ghanaian series

LISTEN

Renowned human rights advocate and international spokesperson for the New Force, Shalimar Abbiusi is back in the headlines, this time for her exploits in the entertainment industry.

She has been featured in the "Madam Series," produced by Sparrow Studios and aired on Akwaaba Magic.

"Madam" is a gripping drama that follows the life of Lankai Morgan, a woman who will stop at nothing to achieve power.

It airs every weekday on DStv channel 150 and GOtv on channel 102. Shalimar Abbiusi plays the role of Yvonne and expressed her excitement that the producers retained her character despite her deportation.

Sharing her news on social media, she wrote: "I have some exciting news to share: I'm making my entrance tonight in @madamseriesam on @akwaabamagic as 'Yvonne,' and oh boy she's interesting, to say the least!! It was such an amazing experience to work with @sparrowstudiosoriginal and I am grateful for this opportunity."

She praised her co-stars, particularly her on-screen mother Amanda Jissih, and Godwin Namboh, who plays Minister Ankrah. Despite her early exit from the series due to her deportation, Shallie expressed gratitude for being part of the project and seeing her character make it to the screen, concluding with, "God is good."

Shalimar’s role in "Madam Series" has generated significant interest, given her prominent background in activism and recent political turmoil.

Fans and supporters are eager to see her acting talents and the impact she will make in the entertainment field.

Produced by Sparrow Studios and aired on Akwaaba Magic, "Madam Series" continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and dynamic characters. Shalimar’s involvement adds new intrigue and anticipation for viewers.

Despite her challenges with deportation, Shalimar’s resilience and dedication to her craft shine through, marking a new chapter in her multifaceted career. Otherwise known as Shallie Abbiusi, she is a professional Belgian TV personality, model, and former beauty queen. Aside from working with Sparrow Studios, she hopes to do more on the African continent and beyond.