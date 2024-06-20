ModernGhana logo
'You’ve not been banned from seeing your kids, baby mama' — Vanessa’s mother to Funny Face

THU, 20 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Vanessa's mother has clarified that comedian Funny Face is not restricted from visiting his children, who live with his baby mama Vanessa in Kumasi.

Clarifying Funny Face's alleged visits and being denied to see his children, she emphasized that there are no rules preventing him from spending time with his kids.

In a video shared by One Ghana TV on YouTube, Vanessa's mother addressed the situation, stating, "No one has stopped Nana Yaw from seeing his children, neither Ama nor I.

“I don't understand why it appears challenging for him to visit his children. He is welcome to visit them without any hindrances," she stated.

She reassures Funny Face, known offstage as Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, that he would be allowed to see and spend time with his children.

"I want to emphasize that he has not been banned from seeing the children," she reiterated.


Funny Face had previously mentioned an accident he experienced on his way to Kumasi, which he claimed made him reluctant to visit his children due to fear.

Despite these claims, Vanessa's mother remains open to facilitating a stronger relationship between Funny Face and his children, irrespective of any personal issues with Vanessa.

The comedian has faced numerous challenges and controversies with his former partner since their separation in 2021, often playing out publicly on social media.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

