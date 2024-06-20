‘I did nothing wrong by congratulating Stonebwoy’ — King Promise

Musician, King Promise, has reacted to Stonebwoy not acknowledging his congratulatory message after winning the Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2024.

Stonebwoy was awarded the prestigious Artiste of the Year, an honour for which King Promise was also a contender. Following the announcement, King Promise took to social media to publicly congratulate Stonebwoy. However, his message went unreplied, raising questions among fans and industry insiders.

Last week, Stonebwoy clarified that there was no malice intended in his lack of response. He explained that he unintentionally overlooked King Promise's message amid the flood of congratulatory messages he received post-victory.

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, King Promise expressed his confusion over Stonebwoy’s silence. “It's really up to him. I don't know why he did that, because I'm not a stranger to him. We've had conversations, we've made music together. I've done a song for his album, he's done a song for my album, and he's known me even before I blew up crazy,” King Promise stated.

Reflecting on their past collaborations and longstanding acquaintance, King Promise emphasised that his congratulatory message was sent with genuine goodwill. “If he felt a certain way, I don't think I did anything wrong by congratulating him, did I?” he questioned.