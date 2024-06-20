ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I did nothing wrong by congratulating Stonebwoy’ — King Promise

  Thu, 20 Jun 2024
Industry News King Promise and Stonebwoy
THU, 20 JUN 2024 LISTEN
King Promise and Stonebwoy

Musician, King Promise, has reacted to Stonebwoy not acknowledging his congratulatory message after winning the Artiste of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2024.

Stonebwoy was awarded the prestigious Artiste of the Year, an honour for which King Promise was also a contender. Following the announcement, King Promise took to social media to publicly congratulate Stonebwoy. However, his message went unreplied, raising questions among fans and industry insiders.

Last week, Stonebwoy clarified that there was no malice intended in his lack of response. He explained that he unintentionally overlooked King Promise's message amid the flood of congratulatory messages he received post-victory.

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, King Promise expressed his confusion over Stonebwoy’s silence. “It's really up to him. I don't know why he did that, because I'm not a stranger to him. We've had conversations, we've made music together. I've done a song for his album, he's done a song for my album, and he's known me even before I blew up crazy,” King Promise stated.

Reflecting on their past collaborations and longstanding acquaintance, King Promise emphasised that his congratulatory message was sent with genuine goodwill. “If he felt a certain way, I don't think I did anything wrong by congratulating him, did I?” he questioned.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

‘Let the will of Ghanaians prevail’ – Mahama urges EC in a call for free and fair election ‘Let the will of Ghanaians prevail’ – Mahama urges EC in a call for free and fai...

3 hours ago

Asunafo South, Hon. Eric Opoku[Photo credit - Asempa FM] Most objective Ghanaians know NPP is on its way out of power; the party has fail...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: ‘We’ll knock down NPP to a point that EC can't overturn the results’ — Mahama Election 2024: ‘We’ll knock down NPP to a point that EC can't overturn the resul...

3 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Ghanaian attitudes breed dishonesty, unethical behaviour — Kennedy Agyapong

4 hours ago

'I did some bad things I don't regret doing; I've just picked the lessons' —Peace FM's Kwami Sefa Kayi 'I did some bad things I don't regret doing; I've just picked the lessons' — Pea...

4 hours ago

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu [left] and Vice President Dr. Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Smart’ Bawumia knows all Muslims can’t guarantee him victory; t...

4 hours ago

'Hands Off Our Hotels Demo': It was irrelevant to hold protest when CHRAJ has been petitioned over the issue —Nana Akomea 'Hands Off Our Hotels Demo': It was irrelevant to hold protest when CHRAJ has be...

4 hours ago

We can’t claim to know more than SSNIT board; Bryan Acheampong’s bid was lawful, the highest —Collins Owusu Amankwah We can’t claim to know more than SSNIT board; Bryan Acheampong’s bid was lawful,...

5 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Don't look at his temperament; he's got a good heart for the good, bad, even the...

5 hours ago

Richard Jakpa [left] and Kwamena Duncan Ato Forson trial: You want to outsmart strong clutches of the law but it has bac...

Just in....
body-container-line