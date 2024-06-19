ModernGhana logo
I want to be legendary, make relatable songs like Michael Jackson's — Camidoh

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer CamidohGhanaian Afrobeats singer Camidoh
LISTEN

Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Camidoh has cited late American pop icon Michael Jackson as one of his top inspirations.

The ‘Sugarcane’ crooner has revealed his ambition to create relatable music like the legendary singer.

In an interview on Accra-based TV3's The Afternoon Show aired on Wednesday, June 19, Camidoh opened up about the inspiration behind his emotionally charged music and his goal of becoming a legendary artist.

"It takes a lot of work for me to make my music and that's why when it comes out, it feels very relatable because then I have to sing with a lot of passion just so when the next man listening those emotions can be communicated, so this is what the music is talking about," Camidoh said.

The singer is on a promotion tour for his recently released single "NFL (Breakfast)" which narrates a heartbreak he went through ten months ago.

When asked who he looks up to in the music industry, Camidoh stressed the impacts he wants to see his songs make in the lives of his fans.

“I want to be legendary like Michael Jackson, you know when you listen to him you can really feel. When he says heal the world, you actually feel that he wants to heal the world and that’s the kind of artiste I want to be,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

