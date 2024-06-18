‘I don't owe my career entirely to Castro, Dr Pounds’ — Kofi Kinaata

Old picture of Kofi Kinaata[right] with Castro

LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian songwriter and singer Kofi Kinaata has clarified that while he is grateful for the support of industry legends like Castro and Dr. Pounds, he does not owe his entire music career and success to them.

Speaking on Accra-based Akoma FM on Saturday, June 18, Kinaata addressed the common perception that he was "discovered" by Castro, Samini and Dr. Pounds early in his career.

"The subject of discovery is sometimes overused or overemphasised. Discovering someone means unearthing a raw potential and letting the individual realise his or her talent, that's what I call discovery," Kinaata said.

He added: "I am grateful to all these personalities for their sterling contributions to my music career, they put me on a good pedestal however i don’t owe my talent and music career to them."

Kinaata further intimated that he was already doing music on his own prior to meeting Dr. Pounds.

“When Dr. Pounds met in Takoradi, I had been selected to be part of a rap competition which I won eventually, this means I was doing music already,” he revealed.

The "Thy Grace" singer is currently promoting his first-ever body of work, an Extended Play (EP) “Kofi oo Kofi".