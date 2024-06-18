ModernGhana logo
'I was going through certain things, real pain' — Camidoh speaks up on his smoking video

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Camidoh has opened up about a viral video from last year that showed him smoking an unspecified substance.

In an interview with Hitz FM on June 18, 2024, the artiste revealed that he was dealing with personal struggles and heartbreak at the time, which led him to smoke as a coping mechanism.

Addressing his fans, Camidoh expressed his awareness that the video might have surprised many who have followed his career and emphasized the importance of understanding the context behind it.

"I wouldn't even lie. Like, I started going down that lane. It's to clear your mind," he explained.

"It was very important for me to tell the full story. Maybe this kid you knew before was not in this lane. I went through certain things. So if you are disappointed, know that somebody was going through real pain. That's what led to what you saw," he added.

Camidoh's statements coincide with his current promo tour for his new song 'Nothing Lasts Forever,' which narrates his personal ordeal of losing a loved one due to misunderstandings.

Below is a video of him smoking:

Gideon Afful Amoako
