Ghanaian musician King Promise has firmly rejected suggestions from some members of the public that he should distance himself from socialite Efia Odo.

He emphasized that their friendship predates his rise to fame in the music industry, suggesting the depth and longevity of their bond.

The 'Terminator' hitmaker expressed his gratitude for Efia Odo's unwavering support throughout his musical journey, noting that it would be unwise to cut off their relationship based on public opinion.

King Promise stressed that the disapproval of others towards Efia Odo's personality does not justify ending his friendship with her.

In an interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, King Promise addressed the speculations regarding his relationship with Efia Odo, with some suggesting they were romantically involved.

When asked about the public's issue with their relationship, he reacted calmly, "I don't know. I've asked some of my friends why they don't like her, but they can't give me a reason. Maybe it's because they don't appreciate her character, but for me, I appreciate her uniqueness."

He added, "I've known Efia for about eight years, long before I gained fame, and she has always been supportive of everything I do. So why should I abandon my friend just because you don't like her? Does that make sense? It certainly doesn't make sense."

This statement comes after online users advised King Promise to distance himself from Efia Odo due to her public persona.

The pressure intensified following King Promise's loss of the Artiste of the Year award to Stonebwoy at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).