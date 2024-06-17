Reggie Rockstone is the originator of Hiplife – Appietus clarifies

LISTEN

The issue of who the originator of hiplife is has been raging in the music industry for some time.

Hiplife is a music genre birthed in Ghana in the early 90s from a fusion of American hip-hop and Ghanaian highlife music. It established itself as music with a truly African identity for a new generation of Ghanaians.

While hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone has insisted for years that he originated hiplife, several key personalities who contributed immensely to the genre’s growth have disputed the claim.

But speaking on The Chat on Channel One TV – hosted by Ekow Koomson, legendary sound engineer Appiah Dankwah better known as Appietus settled the score.

While discussing the topic of “Ghana’s Musical Identity” on the show, Appietus named Reggie Rockstone as the originator of Hiplife.

Appietus has produced over 200 monster hit songs. The name Appietus gained prominence from his signature “Appietus in the mix”. It was, however, coined from the phrase “Appiahs' Tools”

-citinewsroom