ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Industry News

Reggie Rockstone is the originator of Hiplife – Appietus clarifies

  Mon, 17 Jun 2024
Reggie Rockstone is the originator of Hiplife Appietus clarifies
LISTEN

The issue of who the originator of hiplife is has been raging in the music industry for some time.

Hiplife is a music genre birthed in Ghana in the early 90s from a fusion of American hip-hop and Ghanaian highlife music. It established itself as music with a truly African identity for a new generation of Ghanaians.

617202493605-8cs1vjhuup-617202491231-appietus-3.jpeg

While hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone has insisted for years that he originated hiplife, several key personalities who contributed immensely to the genre’s growth have disputed the claim.

617202493606-1j041p5cbw-617202491231-reggie-zippy-and-wife.jpeg

But speaking on The Chat on Channel One TV – hosted by Ekow Koomson, legendary sound engineer Appiah Dankwah better known as Appietus settled the score.

While discussing the topic of “Ghana’s Musical Identity” on the show, Appietus named Reggie Rockstone as the originator of Hiplife.

617202493606-m6htl8w331-617202491231-appietus-and-reggie-rockstone.jpeg

Appietus has produced over 200 monster hit songs. The name Appietus gained prominence from his signature “Appietus in the mix”. It was, however, coined from the phrase “Appiahs' Tools”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Im sorry —Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumia on Kumasi campaign tour ‘I’m sorry’ — Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumi...

1 hour ago

Dont let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; hes cursed —Allotey Jacobs warns Alan Don’t let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; he’s cursed — Allotey Jacobs wa...

2 hours ago

No pastor can boldly say hes richer than me; Id have imported 5 airplanes, 5 private jets —Pastor Obinim No pastor can boldly say he’s richer than me; I’d have imported 5 airplanes, 5 p...

2 hours ago

Locked up health supplies: Govt made a silly mistake for letting health prevention activities suffer —NPP MP admits ‘Locked up health supplies: Gov’t made a silly mistake for letting health preven...

2 hours ago

A prophetess, a small boy warnedKutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific date by people within his circle but ignored —Capt. Joel Sowu reveals A prophetess, a ‘small boy’ warned Kutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific...

2 hours ago

(Rtd)Captain Joel Sowu [left] and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah I must be sick in the head not to acknowledge Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana’s founder, ...

2 hours ago

Common Kenkey, Gob will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been dollarised; Ghana needs help' —Afaglo ‘Common Kenkey, Gobɛ will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been...

2 hours ago

Mahama Failed 1V1D, other wasteful projects will be eliminated if elected — Mahama

3 hours ago

Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and bashings — Group warns Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and b...

3 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye - Mahama Asking Ghanaians to make you president again is insulting, disrespectful — Mirac...

Just in....
body-container-line