Reggae and dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku has shared his candid opinion on the ongoing debate between the value of a Dutch passport and a PhD certificate in Ghana.

According to the musician, he would choose a Dutch passport over a PhD any day because he has no idea what a PhD entails and believes it does not offer the same financial opportunities as a Dutch passport.

In an interview, Ras Kuuku expressed his perspective, emphasizing the importance of money over academic achievements.

"If I am asked to choose between the two, I'll go for a Dutch passport because what will I be doing with a PhD? What's even in that PhD, and I want to know what that PhD involves and entails," he stated.

He further elaborated on his viewpoint, saying, "We want money because when I wake up in the morning and give thanks and praise to God, the next thing is about money and money. Apart from money, that's all, and there's nothing that I think about again because when you have money, you can even prolong your life in this world.

“We need money, so don't let anyone tell us that a good name is better than riches, but a good name and riches are both okay."

Ras Kuuku also highlighted the practical benefits of holding a Dutch passport, particularly in terms of healthcare and financial security.

He illustrated his point with an example, explaining that someone with a Dutch passport could afford life-saving medical treatment, which would prolong their life compared to someone without the financial means to pay for such care.

"Imagine two people having kidney problems, and they both go to the hospital and are given two weeks to find money, but one is unable to get the money. Don't you know the one who got the money for treatment has brought life to extend his stay on earth?" he emphasised.