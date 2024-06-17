ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 17 Jun 2024 General News

I'll go for Dutch passport over PhD in Ghana — Ras Kuuku 

I'll go for Dutch passport over PhD in Ghana —Ras Kuuku
LISTEN

Reggae and dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku has shared his candid opinion on the ongoing debate between the value of a Dutch passport and a PhD certificate in Ghana.

According to the musician, he would choose a Dutch passport over a PhD any day because he has no idea what a PhD entails and believes it does not offer the same financial opportunities as a Dutch passport.

In an interview, Ras Kuuku expressed his perspective, emphasizing the importance of money over academic achievements.

"If I am asked to choose between the two, I'll go for a Dutch passport because what will I be doing with a PhD? What's even in that PhD, and I want to know what that PhD involves and entails," he stated.

He further elaborated on his viewpoint, saying, "We want money because when I wake up in the morning and give thanks and praise to God, the next thing is about money and money. Apart from money, that's all, and there's nothing that I think about again because when you have money, you can even prolong your life in this world.

“We need money, so don't let anyone tell us that a good name is better than riches, but a good name and riches are both okay."

Ras Kuuku also highlighted the practical benefits of holding a Dutch passport, particularly in terms of healthcare and financial security.

He illustrated his point with an example, explaining that someone with a Dutch passport could afford life-saving medical treatment, which would prolong their life compared to someone without the financial means to pay for such care.

"Imagine two people having kidney problems, and they both go to the hospital and are given two weeks to find money, but one is unable to get the money. Don't you know the one who got the money for treatment has brought life to extend his stay on earth?" he emphasised.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Im sorry —Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumia on Kumasi campaign tour ‘I’m sorry’ — Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumi...

2 hours ago

Dont let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; hes cursed —Allotey Jacobs warns Alan Don’t let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; he’s cursed — Allotey Jacobs wa...

3 hours ago

No pastor can boldly say hes richer than me; Id have imported 5 airplanes, 5 private jets —Pastor Obinim No pastor can boldly say he’s richer than me; I’d have imported 5 airplanes, 5 p...

3 hours ago

Locked up health supplies: Govt made a silly mistake for letting health prevention activities suffer —NPP MP admits ‘Locked up health supplies: Gov’t made a silly mistake for letting health preven...

3 hours ago

A prophetess, a small boy warnedKutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific date by people within his circle but ignored —Capt. Joel Sowu reveals A prophetess, a ‘small boy’ warned Kutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific...

3 hours ago

(Rtd)Captain Joel Sowu [left] and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah I must be sick in the head not to acknowledge Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana’s founder, ...

3 hours ago

Common Kenkey, Gob will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been dollarised; Ghana needs help' —Afaglo ‘Common Kenkey, Gobɛ will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been...

3 hours ago

Mahama Failed 1V1D, other wasteful projects will be eliminated if elected — Mahama

4 hours ago

Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and bashings — Group warns Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and b...

4 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye - Mahama Asking Ghanaians to make you president again is insulting, disrespectful — Mirac...

Just in....
body-container-line