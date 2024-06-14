'I believed in his vision' — Prince Tagoe speaks on his past support for Stonebwoy

Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak player Prince Tagoe revealed his pivotal role in the early career of acclaimed Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

In an inspiring interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo with Nana Romeo, Prince Tagoe recounted his first encounter with Stonebwoy while he was with Hoffenheim FC, discovering the talented singer through a freestyle video on YouTube. Impressed by Stonebwoy's skills, Tagoe connected with him, recognizing his potential even after the singer had left Samini’s High Grade label.

"I saw the vision Stonebwoy had and assured him of my support," Tagoe shared. "He already had hits, but at that time, things were not smooth. I believed in him and wanted him to feel confident in his abilities."

Tagoe went all length to assist Stonebwoy, often lending him and his manager, Blakk Cedi, his cars for performances and events. "Whenever you saw Stonebwoy at the Accra Sports Stadium, he would be driving a Porsche," Tagoe said, highlighting his commitment to supporting the artist.

Reflecting on Stonebwoy's career breakthrough, Tagoe fondly remembered the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, where Stonebwoy won Artiste of the Year. "We were confident of winning because Shatta [Wale] had opted out," he noted. "Stonebwoy was very ambitious and hardworking, and he correctly predicted that winning the award would elevate his career."

Tagoe expressed pride in Stonebwoy's success, even though their current relationship is not as close like before. He recently noticed that Stonebwoy had unfollowed him on Instagram, a decision Tagoe respects. "He has his reasons, and I respect that," he remarked.

Tagoe recounted facilitating Stonebwoy's friendship with Ivorian footballer Emmanuel Adebayor and stepping in when issues arose with the original "Go Higher" music video. Adebayor offered his house for a new video shoot, and Tagoe lent his Porsche Panamera for the production.

Despite any personal differences, Tagoe emphasized the importance of helping others without expecting anything in return. "Angels are on this earth," he said, "and before God creates you to be a superstar, you have to pass through certain people."