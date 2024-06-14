Ghanaian artistes to headline Ghanafest at Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024

Celebrated Ghanaian artistes Kofi Kinnata, Sista Afia, Pozo Hayes, Ras Kuku, and others are set to captivate audiences at Ghanafest, part of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024 program.

This event, a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the Musicians Union of Ghana, and Showbiz Global Concerts aims to leverage the global platform of the Olympics to market Ghanaian tourism and culture.

Under the theme "Driving Strategic Investment Opportunities through Tourism, Culture, and Sports," the festival will feature musical concerts, Afro-food bazaars, and displays of Ghanaian artifacts and tourism. It aligns with the Government of Ghana's objective to make the country a top tourist destination.

Showbiz Global Concerts, known for organizing successful events across Europe since 2022, is set to ensure a memorable Ghanafest on August 3, 2024.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Charles Parker Allotey, Chief Executive Director of Showbiz Global Concerts, highlighted the event's role in celebrating Ghana's cultural heritage and uniting diverse audiences.

Additionally, exhibitions of Ghanaian fabrics, artifacts, and a food bazaar, along with performances by cultural groups like Faith Power Acrobatic Group and others will complement the musical performances. This initiative is part of Ghana's broader effort to enhance its tourism sector, which contributed significantly to the national GDP in recent years.

We strive to connect diverse audiences with the vibrant traditions and contemporary expressions of our culture delivering authentic and innovative experiences that inspire and unite our global community. Our vision is to be the leading global platform for cultural exposition where fashion, music, and artifacts converge to create a dynamic and inclusive cultural narrative".

The Musicians Union of Ghana's president, Bessa Simons, emphasized the financial and social benefits for artistes participating in such global events. He encouraged MUSIGA members to leverage the training programs offered to enhance their performances.

John Yao Agbeko, Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, reiterated the ministry's commitment to promoting Ghana's arts and culture internationally, aiming to position Ghana as a preferred tourist destination in Africa.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture is not relenting in its effort to initiate policy objectives that champion the development of our diverse cultural industries to create a more vibrant and economically lucrative environment for ourselves. It is worth noting that due to its sustained initiative and the role played by its agencies, the sector has seen some improvement with international arrivals, in 2022".

"In 2022, the travel and tourism sector in Ghana contributed about 3.4 billion US dollars to the gross domestic product of Ghana and this was an increment compared to the 3.1 billion US dollars registered the previous year. In 2023, the share was forecast to reach over 3.6 billion US dollars with the implementation of the Destination Ghana project", he stated.

Artistes, including Pozo Hayes and Ras Kuku, who were at the launch of the event promised an unforgettable performance, ensuring the event leaves a lasting impression on attendees.