I love easily; I can fall for five women at once — Ruger

Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known by his stage name Ruger, has sparked controversy with recent comments about his capacity to love multiple women.

The 24-year-old Nigerian artist, best known for hits like "Dior" and "Bounce", opened up about his love life during a radio interview with Lagos-based Beat 99.9 FM.

Ruger made the unexpected claim that he is capable of genuinely loving up to five different women at the same time.

"I can fall in love with five different women at the same time. I don't know if it's possible for others but I can do it. And I will actually love them, not infatuation," Ruger revealed.

The serial hitmaker elaborated further, saying it is easy for him to develop romantic feelings towards women.

“It's just easy for me to fall in love. Gifts and compliments make me develop feelings for ladies. I really appreciate gifts and compliments," Ruger explained.

Ruger's comments have sparked debate online, with some questioning whether it is truly possible for one person to love multiple romantic partners simultaneously.

Many say, unlike Ruger’s assertions, a person claiming to love multiple partners can only genuinely love one of them though keeping them at once can be possible.