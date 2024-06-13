ModernGhana logo
I couldn't perform at Baba Sadiq’s SalaFest because he wasn't supposed to advertise — Stonebwoy

Hot Issues Ghanaian dancehall singer Stonebwoy
THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Ghanaian dancehall singer Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has set the record straight regarding his absence from former 3Music CEO Baba Sadiq's SalaFest show last month, dismissing claims it was due to a rivalry with Shatta Wale.

In an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM on Thursday, June 13, Stonebwoy said his team had an agreement with Baba Sadiq that the concert "was not supposed to be advertised publicly as it was a charity event."

However, Baba Sadiq broke the terms by posting promotional flyers for the show ahead of time.

"We have evidence to that so that was what broke us and we couldn't go. And we communicated that to you," Stonebwoy said.

The musician added that his team even had screenshots where Baba Sadiq's staff was also unhappy his boss advertised the show prematurely.

“By the time they would even finish for me to hear it. Baba Sadiq has gone ahead to post a flyer. He even posted a wrong flyer," Stonebwoy revealed.

Rather than cause disruption by publicly announcing that they pulled out of the event last minute, Stonebwoy said his team decided "to leave it so that the show flows."

He denied claims of avoiding the concert due to Shatta Wale's involvement, saying "These are the things that have led us to where we are going."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

