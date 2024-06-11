ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I want to be a ‘First Lady’ — Rapper

General News I want to be a First Lady —Rapper
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian rap sensation, Sista Afia has revealed her ambitious desire to marry the President of any country, to become a First Lady and enjoy the privileges that come with it.

In an interview, the “Asuoden” hitmaker shared her dream of experiencing the "full baby girl and presidential treatment" by being the wife of a nation's leader.

This aspiration comes after a painful breakup with her ex-boyfriend, who left her to marry another woman.

Determined to elevate her standards, Sista Afia vowed never to date young, broke men again, setting her sights higher.

Reflecting on her past relationship, Sista Afia admitted that she had contemplated recording a diss album directed at her ex-boyfriend, who broke her heart.

"The last time I had one was in 2017. I almost recorded a diss album for him. It hurt me badly. I did not do anything wrong. All I did was love a man and be there for him.

"He went to marry another girl while I was there. He didn’t tell me. I didn’t even know that he was dating someone else,” she added.

Despite the heartbreak, Sista Afia revealed that she and her former partner have mended their relationship and are now on good terms.

"We’re very good friends now. It was never about me. He’s been apologizing for months now. He wants to marry me now. But it’s too late," she concluded.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin Election 2024: Avoid incendiary statements, accusations that can harm our democr...

28 minutes ago

Theres no need for a Bill to protect Free SHS policy – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe There’s no need for a Bill to protect Free SHS policy – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

28 minutes ago

Election 2024: NDC not an option; they're dangerous – Ken Agyapong Election 2024: NDC not an option; they're dangerous – Ken Agyapong

28 minutes ago

'Ghana not a toy, stop joking and crying for steering wheel' – Hassan Ayariga tells Bawumia 'Ghana not a toy, stop joking and crying for steering wheel' – Hassan Ayariga te...

3 hours ago

Accident: LilWin was drunk on accident day; illegally got discharged from emergency unit —Family of boy who died reveals Accident: LilWin was drunk on accident day; illegally got discharged from emerge...

3 hours ago

Dumsormuststop: Its annoying, deceptive to act like a neutral when youre not —DKB blasts missing celebrities #Dumsormuststop: It’s annoying, deceptive to act like a neutral when you’re not ...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: Tell politicians to use their mothers, children, entire family —Prof. Gyampo advises youth against violence 2024 elections: Tell politicians to use their mothers, children, entire family —...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe left and President Akufo=Addo Akufo-Addo's legacy recognised by 'humongous' debt; a cathedral project with hol...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has done it again; passing around Ghanas begging bowl —US economist reacts to 2bn agreement with South Korea Akufo-Addo has done it again; passing around Ghana’s ‘begging bowl’ — US economi...

4 hours ago

2024 election: Soldiers should not be at polling stations, voting centres – Alban Bagbin 2024 election: Soldiers should not be at polling stations, voting centres – Alba...

Just in....
body-container-line