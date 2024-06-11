Ghanaian rap sensation, Sista Afia has revealed her ambitious desire to marry the President of any country, to become a First Lady and enjoy the privileges that come with it.

In an interview, the “Asuoden” hitmaker shared her dream of experiencing the "full baby girl and presidential treatment" by being the wife of a nation's leader.

This aspiration comes after a painful breakup with her ex-boyfriend, who left her to marry another woman.

Determined to elevate her standards, Sista Afia vowed never to date young, broke men again, setting her sights higher.

Reflecting on her past relationship, Sista Afia admitted that she had contemplated recording a diss album directed at her ex-boyfriend, who broke her heart.

"The last time I had one was in 2017. I almost recorded a diss album for him. It hurt me badly. I did not do anything wrong. All I did was love a man and be there for him.

"He went to marry another girl while I was there. He didn’t tell me. I didn’t even know that he was dating someone else,” she added.

Despite the heartbreak, Sista Afia revealed that she and her former partner have mended their relationship and are now on good terms.

"We’re very good friends now. It was never about me. He’s been apologizing for months now. He wants to marry me now. But it’s too late," she concluded.